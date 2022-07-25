Canadian wing impresses Wisconsin staff in Las Vegas

247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
saturdaytradition.com
big10central.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Yardbarker
nbc15.com
cwbradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
nbc15.com
Channel 3000
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cwbradio.com
wearegreenbay.com
dailybadgerbulletin.com
247Sports
42K+
Followers
354K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0