Yeti's best coolers, bottles, flasks, and mugs get a summer makeover

Yeti, maker of some of the best camping coolers and hiking water bottles , has released a new collection of camping gear that takes inspiration from the colors of landscapes in Northern Europe.

The Yeti Nordic Collection includes cool boxes, a full range of drinkware (mugs, tumblers, bottles, and insulated flasks), and even dog bowls and a blanket. There's also a range of backpacks and carryalls, all in shades of cool purple and blue.

For us, the highlight of the range is the Yeti Roadie 24 – an over-engineered cooler insulated with commercial-grade polyurethane foam in the walls and lid, super tough construction with a reinforced hinge to handle rough and tumble at camp, and a quick-access latch that you can open one-handed.

Unlike many coolers its size, the Roadie 24 is also tall enough to hold wine bottles and most soda bottles upright, but slim enough to fit behind your car seat.

Prices range from $20 / £20 for the Yeti Rambler 10oz Lowball , through to $400 / £400 for the mighty Tundra Haul Wheeled Cool Box , which is approved by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee for use on public lands and national parks occupied by grizzlies.

