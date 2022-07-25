Virginia Beach BMX rider Justin Dowell wins silver medal at X Games

Justin Dowell of Virginia Beach, shown in the men's BMX freestyle final at last year's Tokyo Olympics, gained a silver medal at the 2022 X Games. BEN CURTIS/AP (Ben Curtis/AP)

Virginia Beach’s Justin Dowell gained a silver medal over the weekend in the X Games’ BMX Park event at an indoor venue in Southern California.

Australia’s Logan Martin gained the gold at the CA Training Facility, while American Dennis Enarson was the bronze medalist in an event that was closed to the public.

Dowell, 22, a Princess Anne High graduate who won a world championship in 2018, bounced back from a 10th-place score entering his final run. His array of spinning tricks, like a 360 tailwhip, and jumps on ramps moved him up.

Dowell, reacting to his score with a “yes!” as he was sitting on his bike, took the lead until Martin passed him.