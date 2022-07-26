Daily Life: Caiden Madzelan makes 'American Ninja Warrior' finals

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.

TUESDAY, JULY 26

Madzelan advances — Troutdale teenager Caiden Madzelan qualified for the Las Vegas finals of the "American Ninja Warrior."

He competed in the Los Angeles city finals on Monday night on KGW (8) TV and advanced to Vegas for the second year in a row.

Madzelan placed fifth on a tough course at Los Angeles.

He'll be a Reynolds High School senior. He's a committed performer, setting the goal of being in the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028, should the sport be added to the L.A. Games.

We'll have more on Madzelan soon.

For now, here's the feature story we ran in the Portland Tribune last week:

MONDAY, JULY 25

Upcoming events — Some events to consider attending:

• The Washington County Fair at Washington County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro continues through Sunday, July 31. A musical lineup on the intimate Main Stage includes country artist Mark Wills on Thursday, July 28.

• The Oregon Historical Society hosts the photography exhibit by photographer Paul Kitagaki Jr., "Gambette! Legacy of an Enduring Spirit," about individuals and families that endured the Japanese-American internment during World War II, through Aug. 7.

It features photos by the likes of Dorothea Lange and Ansel Adams, alongside contemporary images by Kitagaki Jr., a former photographer with The Oregonian.

• After being canceled last year, the Oregon Brewers Festival returns noon-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 28-30, at Waterfront Park.

For details: www.oregonbrewfest.com.

• It's a big weekend for the PDX Live series at Pioneer Courthouse Square:

Friday, July 29 — George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Fishbone, Pimps of Joytime; Saturday, July 30 — The Roots, Deena Bee; Sunday, July 31 — Punch Brothers and Waterhouse featuring Sarah Jarosz.

There were still tickets available for each show as of Monday, July 25.

• Note: Maroon 5's July 30 concert at Moda Center has been canceled.

Centro's 50th — From Pamplin Media Group's Troy Shinn:

Centro Cultural de Washington County, the nonprofit organization envisioned by a group of migrant farmworker families in 1972, turned 50 years old this year. The organization will celebrate the progress that it's made for the Latino community.

The actual 50th Anniversary Celebration — the big "Summer Cincuenta" party celebrating the legacy of Centro — will take place Saturday, July 30 at Shute Park in Hillsboro. It's free and will feature all the vibrant food, music and dancing that previous Centro events have offered.

The Cincuenta will also feature remarks from Centro leaders both past and present, including some of the original founders.

Movie premiere postponed — The movie "Good Morning Miss America" by filmmaker Katie O'Regan, based on the story and life of Portland's Phyllis Yes, will not be shown at Cinema 21 on Aug. 14 after all, O'Regan said.

It could be shown in Portland in the future, she added.

Yes is an artist and former Lewis & Clark art professor. Her story, adapted by O'Regan, is about a woman helping care for aging parents from afar while in conflict with her sister.

For more about O'Regan's movie, see www.sacrednoisesociety.org.

