Quarter of Firms Reach Lloyd's of London 35% Target for Women Leaders

LONDON — The U.K. competition regulator has said the major labels’ dominance of the streaming business is not holding back artists and that the market is “on balance” delivering good outcomes for consumers. However, the regulator warned that it would be concerned if the three major labels or music streaming services began to make “sustained and substantial excess profits” — or if future acquisitions and mergers led to a substantial lessening of competition.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO