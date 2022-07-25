ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

South Philly Barbacoa is Throwing a Block Party With Free Food in Celebration of Their 10 Year Anniversary

By Hec
wooderice.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wooderice.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#South Philly#Block Party#Horse#Art#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#The People S Kitchen#Amber Arts And Design
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy