ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Many North Texans call Chuck's Grocery in Arlington the "lucky spot." It's proven by pictures of lottery winners featured on a wall. The largest prize won so far was $75 million.Several people are coming to Chuck's today, hoping they got the lucky Mega Millions ticket to win $1 billion.Robert Chapman, who bought a lottery ticket, said, "So this is the winning ticket right here, I'm not going to tell you where I am or where I'm going to be with all this money."That confidence has Chapman believing he has the right combo of numbers to win...

18 HOURS AGO