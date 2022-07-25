Agrinam Acquisition Corporation Announces Class A Restricted Voting Shares, Warrants and Rights to Commence Trading Separately on July 25, 2022

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Sierra Bancorp BSRR. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 23 per share. On Friday, Sierra Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 23 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO