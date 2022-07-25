ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agrinam Acquisition Corporation Announces Class A Restricted Voting Shares, Warrants and Rights to Commence Trading Separately on July 25, 2022

Class A Restricted Voting Shares to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AGRI.U", Warrants to trade under the symbol "AGRI.WT.U" and Rights to trade under the symbol "AGRI.RT.U" Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2022) - Agrinam Acquisition Corporation AGRI (the "Corporation") announces that the securities...

