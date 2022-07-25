ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

A high-profile pastor was robbed during a live-streamed service in NYC

By Bill Chappell
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy