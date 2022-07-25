ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Jack Alexander signs as undrafted free agent

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Catcher Jack Alexander announced his transfer to Tennessee June 30.

“Thankful for this opportunity and excited to say I will be grad transferring to the University of Tennessee to play my final year,” Alexander announced.

Alexander signed as an undrafted free agent with Kansas City following the 2022 MLB draft.

The 6-foot, 212-pound Alexander transferred to Tennessee from Austin Peay. In 2022, he appeared in 55 games, starting 54 contests. Alexander appeared in 53 games, starting 50 contests, at catcher in 2021 at Austin Peay.

Alexander transferred to Austin Peay from Notre Dame. He played in four games, starting three contests, during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season at Notre Dame.

In 2019, Alexander played in 35 games and made 21 starts for the Fighting Irish.

He is from Mount Paran Christian School in Kennesaw, Georgia.

