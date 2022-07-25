ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, MN

2022 3M Open: David Skinns' final results

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03prZy_0gsAIQGr00

The 3M Open is took place July 21-24 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

Former Vol David Skinns was part of the field.

Skinns finished tied for 54th (E). Tony Finau won the 3M Open (-17).

The former Vol earned his PGA TOUR card by winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Aug. 15, 2021.

Skinns played for the Vols from 2001-05, appearing in 46 tournaments. He came to Tennessee from Lincoln, England.

The former Vol has recorded nine professional wins, including two victories on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

133K+
Followers
178K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy