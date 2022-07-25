2022 3M Open: David Skinns' final results

The 3M Open is took place July 21-24 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

Former Vol David Skinns was part of the field.

Skinns finished tied for 54th (E). Tony Finau won the 3M Open (-17).

The former Vol earned his PGA TOUR card by winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on Aug. 15, 2021.

Skinns played for the Vols from 2001-05, appearing in 46 tournaments. He came to Tennessee from Lincoln, England.

The former Vol has recorded nine professional wins, including two victories on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics.