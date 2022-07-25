MD Lottery
BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Monday:
Bonus Match 5
10-13-35-37-39, Bonus: 8
(ten, thirteen, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Bonus: eight)
Cash4Life
25-30-33-39-49, Cash Ball: 2
(twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-nine; Cash Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000
MultiMatch
09-23-24-25-29-32
(nine, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $1,575,000
Pick 3 Evening
8-8-6
(eight, eight, six)
Pick 3 Midday
7-1-0
(seven, one, zero)
Pick 4 Evening
1-4-0-3
(one, four, zero, three)
Pick 4 Midday
7-0-7-3
(seven, zero, seven, three)
Pick 5 Evening
3-2-5-0-4
(three, two, five, zero, four)
Pick 5 Midday
5-6-3-4-0
(five, six, three, four, zero)
Powerball
25-37-38-39-65, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $145,000,000
