Baltimore, MD

MD Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Monday:

Bonus Match 5

10-13-35-37-39, Bonus: 8

(ten, thirteen, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Bonus: eight)

Cash4Life

25-30-33-39-49, Cash Ball: 2

(twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-nine; Cash Ball: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000

MultiMatch

09-23-24-25-29-32

(nine, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $1,575,000

Pick 3 Evening

8-8-6

(eight, eight, six)

Pick 3 Midday

7-1-0

(seven, one, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

1-4-0-3

(one, four, zero, three)

Pick 4 Midday

7-0-7-3

(seven, zero, seven, three)

Pick 5 Evening

3-2-5-0-4

(three, two, five, zero, four)

Pick 5 Midday

5-6-3-4-0

(five, six, three, four, zero)

Powerball

25-37-38-39-65, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2

(twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $145,000,000

