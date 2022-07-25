Where Texas commits, players land in On3's NIL value rankings

There’s no doubt Name, Image and Likeness is making a significant impact in the college football world.

We’ve seen endorsement deals run rampant with big name players over the last several months, including Texas running back Bijan Robinson’s partnership with Lamborghini.

The Texas A&M Aggies were even able to land the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for the 2022 cycle, perhaps one of the most talented groups in history, in large part due to NIL opportunities and offerings.

Some high school athletes in their respective sports, primarily Arch Manning and Bronny James, already have a higher NIL value than star collegiate players such as Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Per On3 Sports, their NIL value rankings for high school and collegiate athletes uses a proprietary algorithm to signify an athlete’s value at a specific moment in time. Social media following and engagement, athlete performance and achievements and endorsement deals and opportunities play a large role in the rankings and projections.

Here’s a look at the current Texas players and commits with the highest NIL value according to On3.

Arch Manning: No. 2 overall

NIL Value: $3.4M

Quinn Ewers: No. 9 overall

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

NIL Value: $1.5M

Bijan Robinson: No. 13 overall

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

NIL Value: $1.2M

Xavier Worthy: No. 27 overall

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

NIL Value: $708k

Johntay Cook II: No. 136 overall

NIL Value: $271k

Other names inside the top 10