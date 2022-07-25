Lake Oconee drowning victim identified

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the body of a drowning victim has been recovered from Lake Oconee. (Airbnb)

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the body of a drowning victim has been recovered from Lake Oconee.

The department identified the victim as 18-year-old Juantavious Deshaun of Greensboro, Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to officials, witnesses saw Deshaun jumping from the bridge into the lake and begin struggling.

Two of his friends tried to help him but had to let go to keep from being pulled under.

Several agencies participated in the search efforts throughout the weekend.

The search was suspended Sunday night due to bad weather. Search and rescue teams continued the search on Monday at 8 a.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Officials say search teams used sonar-based technology to find the victim.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Mint condition 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card to go up for auction The 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card is estimated to be worth around $10 million. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group