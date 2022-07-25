ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, GA

Lake Oconee drowning victim identified

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the body of a drowning victim has been recovered from Lake Oconee. (Airbnb)

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the body of a drowning victim has been recovered from Lake Oconee.

The department identified the victim as 18-year-old Juantavious Deshaun of Greensboro, Georgia.

According to officials, witnesses saw Deshaun jumping from the bridge into the lake and begin struggling.

Two of his friends tried to help him but had to let go to keep from being pulled under.

Several agencies participated in the search efforts throughout the weekend.

The search was suspended Sunday night due to bad weather. Search and rescue teams continued the search on Monday at 8 a.m.

Officials say search teams used sonar-based technology to find the victim.

