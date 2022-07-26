What time does MultiVersus come out?

The MultiVersus open beta start time is very soon, and we've laid out dates and release times below for whether you're in the EDT, PDT or EST, BST or CEST time zones. MultiVersus will be free to play on full release, assuming you're not buying the Founder's Pack or other DLC within it (neither of which are essential).

Notably, MultiVersus launches on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, providing a broad spectrum of options and meaning that most players will have some way to get involved in the Warner Bros-brand chaos. If you've been waiting until this stage to check out the cartoon style fighter, then here's the MultiVersus open beta start time to lay when you can get involved on July 26.

MultiVersus open beta start time

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Depending on which region of the world you're in, the MultiVersus open beta start time is due to be as follows:

West Coast US: 9am PDT

East Coast US: 12pm (noon) EDT/EST

UK: 5pm BST

Europe: 6pm CEST

Once that time has passed soon, you should be able to download the MultiVersus open beta from your chosen platform's online store without any restrictions, as the early access period will have expired and the game will be available for free to all (with Space Jam 2 LeBron James available as a new playable character). There may potentially be a short delay before the completely free version appears on the storefront for your system, in which case you should try searching for the game name to see if you can find the download through that route instead.

Following the MultiVersus open beta start time, the game will remain in this beta period for months to come, with no end date set – in much the same way that Fortnite started out. As MultiVersus is free to play you won't need to spend any money on it if you don't want to, though there are plenty of optional in-game purchases available if you'd like to speed up the process of unlocking MultiVersus characters or pick up exclusive customization items.

