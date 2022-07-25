Two adults, four kids killed in Nob Hill house fire

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: A weekend fire that left two adults and four children dead has devastated the Springdale community. This loss is something Tyler McCartney, the fire investigator for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, said even seasoned investigators were shocked by.

“I’ve even called the fire investigators that retired from doing this, and they’ve never had a loss like this in Washington County that they can remember,” said McCartney.

When fire teams arrived at the scene of the trailer house fire, heavy flames were coming from the trailer house. The brother of the victim lived nearby and immediately tried to help.

“His dad actually had to hold him from keeping from going in. When they were walking around, they broke out some of the windows trying to scream for them to come out with no success,” said McCartney.

There was only one survivor— a teenage girl. She told investigators she woke up to cracking and popping and smoke pooling across the ceiling.

“She crawled out to the door and saw the fire coming down the hallway at which point she attempted to open up the window. She was finally able to break out and jump out,” said McCartney.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but McCartney said due to chemicals burning in the air— it’s likely the victims died in their sleep.

McCartney issued a warning during such a tragic time— make sure you have proper safety measure in place in your home.

“Make sure you have working smoke detectors, make sure you test them once a month. Make sure that you change out your batteries every six months,” said McCartney.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder says one juvenile was able to escape the burning home.

On the afternoon of July 25, the Springdale School District confirmed that “the loss of life includes students enrolled in the district.”

“We lift up the family and we grieve together,” said Dr. Jared Cleveland, Springdale Public Schools superintendent. “When one member of our Springdale family suffers, we all suffer.”

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Six people are dead including two adults and four children after an early Sunday morning house fire in the Nob Hill area of Springdale.

According to Central EMS, emergency crews were called to a home in the 21,000 block of Treehouse Road in Springdale just before 2 a.m. Sunday, July 24 for reports of a house fire.

Upon arrival, crews found the six bodies inside the home. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Washington County Coroner says the victims were taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for positive identification and cause of death.

Crews from the Nob Hill Fire Department, Central EMS, Round Mountain Fire Department, Goshen Fire Department, and the Washington County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. Nob Hill Fire and Washington County Sheriff’s Office are heading the investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

