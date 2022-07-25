ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks have 3 of NFL's best DBs in coverage rate over expectation

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z53YE_0gs9LSw400

Pro Football Focus has published an interesting analysis regarding defensive backs who cover at a rate higher than expected given their NFL Scouting Combine athletic scoring.

Here’s how PFF’s Haley English describes the model.

“I built a linear regression model that takes into account the top two principal components, as well as the defender’s position, to predict a player’s NFL coverage rate. Some players greatly exceeded their NFL combine athleticism, where their actual coverage rate was much higher than their predicted coverage rate from their combine results.”

And here’s the chart, which shows the league’s top 15 defensive backs in coverage rate over expectation. Three Seahawks are on the list, including cornerback John Reid at the top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21S108_0gs9LSw400
via PFF

This speaks to Seattle’s ability to recognize underrated talents on the back end of a defense. Coach Pete Carroll certainly has his faults as an evaluator, but nobody knows DB play better.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks

Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why you shouldn't sleep on the 2022 Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks fans could probably use a dose of positivity right now. Shortly before their first post-Russell Wilson preseason begins, the team is in a bit of disarray. Drew Lock and Geno Smith can’t score against an unproven defense, Pete Carroll is home with COVID, Jamal Adams is injured again and DK Metcalf is scuffling with teammates at practice. That’s just this week and it’s not even Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Watch: How Justin Fields fared on Day 5 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Monday. It was the team’s fifth practice and the final one before pads come on for the first time on Tuesday. Justin Fields is entering his first training camp as the starting quarterback. Unlike last summer, Fields will get all of the starting reps as he works to build his chemistry with his weapons and fine-tune the details of the new offense under Luke Getsy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#Nfl Scouting Combine#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Pff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6.5 WRs Cowboys could look to sign to replace injured James Washington

The Cowboys may not know when they can expect James Washington to return from his foot injury; at least not yet. Recovery times from Jones fractures, the injury Dallas fears he has suffered but has not yet been verified, can range anywhere from weeks to months, depending on whether rest or surgery is prescribed. Jones fractures are normally revealed through x-rays, which the Cowboys have the ability to conduct on site in Oxnard, but they are also sending him for an MRI.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 tight ends Vikings could sign after Irv Smith Jr. injury

The one thing the Minnesota Vikings hoped wouldn’t happen happened with tight end Irv Smith Jr. going down with an injury before the season started, again. Unless the team plans on rolling Johnny Mundt and Zach Davidson out there as their primary tight ends, it would make sense for them to start thumbing through the free agent pages in search of a veteran playmaker to come in and contribute.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's the Jags' unofficial depth chart for the Hall of Fame Game vs. Raiders

With the Hall of Fame Game coming up, the Jacksonville Jaguars released their first unofficial depth chart on Monday. More times than not, the coaching staff doesn’t play a part in compiling the preseason depth charts, but instead, they are more of a way for the public relations teams to help inform fans. With that being the case, unofficial depth charts aren’t perfect.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt LaFleur: Packers QB Jordan Love had 'one of his best practices' on Tuesday

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur believes Tuesday was one of the best practices produced by quarterback Jordan Love since he joined the NFL as a first-round pick in 2020. “Yeah, I was talking to him, that might have been one of his best practices we’ve seen in three years,” LaFleur said Wednesday. “I thought there was a lot of great things that he did, he made some big-time throws – with pressure in his face. Some of those are questionable whether or not he would have had an opportunity to get them off, but I thought he had a nice day.”
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shane Waldron: Seahawks will keep their quarterback plan 'in-house'

Now that DK Metcalf has been extended, the most-important decision the Seattle Seahawks will make over the next few weeks is who they will start at quarterback when the 2022 season begins. In Russell Wilson’s absence the team opted not to pick a quarterback in this year’s draft. They also passed on the free agent class and were never seriously involved in any trade talks to pick up a veteran.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama takes over top spot in On3's Consensus Team Rankings

After a week that saw not one but two five-star commitments, Nick Saban and Alabama have now taken over the top spot in On3’s Consensus Team Rankings. Over the last few days, the Crimson Tide has received commitments from both the nation’s top safety in Caleb Downs and the nation’s top running back in Richard Young. Downs and Young join fellow five-star prospects Tony Mitchell and Jahlil Hurley as the top-rated commitments in Alabama’s class.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy