ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Police: 1 killed, others hurt in 2 wrong-way crashes in 48 hours on highways in Bridgeport

By Lisa Backus
sheltonherald.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sheltonherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Cars
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Bridgeport, CT
Cars
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Bridgeport, CT
Accidents
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#95 South#Connecticut State Police#Interstate 95#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars

Comments / 0

Community Policy