Seahawks 2022 training camp: One question at each offensive position

The Seattle Seahawks report to training camp tomorrow and will start preparing for the 2022 NFL season.

Here are several questions they’ll need to answer on offense before the games begin.

QB: Who starts and how long will his leash be?

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The most important position battle for the Seahawks at camp this year is obviously QB1. We’ve already gone over the pros and cons for both Geno Smith and Drew Lock a dozen times by now. What may be a more interesting question than who wins is how long will their leash be?

Smith is a 31-year old veteran who has the upper hand in this battle thanks to his experience and familiarity with the offense and its personnel. However, there’s a reason why last year was his first extended run as a starter since the 2014 season. If Smith starts in September and bombs, at what point should Pete Carroll yank him in favor of Lock?

Alternatively, Lock is only 25 years old and still has time to develop as a quarterback. Still, he’s one of the most turnover-prone passers in the NFL and it’s not difficult to imagine that continuing as he gets acquainted with a new scheme. If Lock’s issues with interceptions and fumbles carry over from Denver, when should the Seahawks say enough is enough?

RB: Who's the best third-down option?

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

At running back there are a few questions to answer. The first will be whether or not Chris Carson can or should play another snap of professional football given the risks of his neck injury.

After that’s settled, the biggest question may be who is the team’s best option to come in on third downs. Rashaad Penny and rookie Ken Walker will get the lion’s share of the rushing attempts, but Penny only has 23 catches in his career and Walker only had 19 in three years at Michigan State.

Last season DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer were about even when it came to receiving opportunities out of the backfield, but neither really stood out in this area. Seattle will have to choose who’s best – with pass protection being the deciding factor.

WR: Why the delay in paying D.K. Metcalf?

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

Off the field the most important thing this franchise will do this year is paying star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who is overdue for an extension. So far this offseason just about every other receiver around the league who deserved a pay-day has gotten one. Metcalf being the exception to the rule is another poor mark for a front office that’s made a bad habit of alienating its best athletes over the years.

There’s no question that Metcalf is one of the league’s best young talents at his position, which is arguably the second-most important in the sport after quarterback. Why they’ve waited this long is beyond reckoning and every day they delay Metcalf’s price-tag will grow.

If the Seahawks dilly-dally long enough and fail to re-sign Metcalf before the end of the regular season, they might very well have no choice but to reset the market at wide receiver next offseason – or worse – watch Metcalf sign with a less-stingy team and become an elite superstar.

TE: How many should Seahawks roster?

Acquiring Noah Fant as part of the Russell Wilson trade was one of the silver linings for yet another faceplant by this organization. Fant will be starting at tight end and his athleticism and receiving ability should help provide a dimension for Seattle’s passing game that’s been missing ever since Jimmy Graham left. We also know Will Dissly will make the cut, but after that there’s not much certainty to go around on the depth chart.

The question for Carroll and John Schneider is how many tight ends should they roster this year? We should expect to see more two tight end sets, which would make the case for more. However, there’s a lot of other positions that need depth – which doesn’t bode well for the chances of Colby Parkinson, Tyler Mabry and undrafted rookie Cade Brewer.

In our 53-man roster projection we only had the team rostering three tight ends – which would be a departure from the past. We’ll see if they go in a different direction and find room for another.

OT: Who backs up Charles Cross?

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line has long been a sore spot for this team – and that isn’t likely to change this year. Until rookie tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas come of age this unit is likely to be the weakest one on the roster.

At right tackle the Seahawks have several options to choose from, but the pool is much more shallow on the blindside. At the moment Cross is the only legitimate option to start here Week 1, which will put the top-10 pick under a great deal of pressure, both literally and figuratively.

Even if he stumbles out of the gate and left tackle becomes a liability, it would be wise to let Cross take his lumps and learn from them rather than sub him out for someone with more experience. However, if Cross gets injured then this spot is guaranteed to become a serious problem. Seattle has to find out which one of their backup tackles is best-suited to play the understudy for Cross in case the worst happens.

G: Should Damien Lewis be replaced?

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Last season center and left guard were the most vulnerable spots for this position group and that’s likely to continue into 2022.

Damien Lewis showed promise as a rookie at right guard but had issues after switching over to the left side last year. Outside of the atrocious performance of Ethan Pocic and Kyle Fuller, Lewis was the team’s worst pass blocking offensive lineman.

Fortunately, the Seahawks have a couple of other options to choose from in case Lewis doesn’t take a leap forward. Phil Haynes looked solid in his three starts last year and Shamarious Gilmore has five years of experience playing this spot in college. One of them might prove to be a better option to start – and Lewis’ status as a third-round draft pick shouldn’t save him from serious competition.

C: Seriously?

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

No assistant coach is being put in a more unenviable position this year than Andy Dickerson, who’s inherited a unit that Pro Football Focus recently ranked the worst in the NFL. Outside of having the reliable veteran Gabe Jackson at right guard, every other spot has question marks hanging over it.

The most unstable position might be center – where Ethan Pocic has moved on to the Browns and Austin Blythe will be the new starter. Blythe has had his moments as a pro but he’s on the lower end of the 32 projected starters around the league.

Much will depend not only on Blythe’s performance as a blocker – but also his leadership ability. If things look shaky out of the gate it might be wise to bring in another more proven veteran like J.C. Tretter. Otherwise, this group might prove PFF’s prediction right.