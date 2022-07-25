ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Paul Goldschmidt homers twice in Sunday's loss to Reds

fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldschmidt has homered in four consecutive games for the Cardinals, driving in...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Paul DeJong May Be Earning Another Chance

After a terrible start to the 2022 season, Paul DeJong was ultimately demoted to the St. Louis Cardinals Triple-A affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds. The former All-Star shortstop was hitting just .130 with only one home run, seven RBI, and an abysmal .417 OPS. Things just hadn’t been the same for...
MLB
FanSided

New approach leads to rejuvenated St. Louis Cardinals farm system

A new way of handling the farm has led to the St. Louis Cardinals’ stacked system. The St. Louis Cardinals‘ farm system was in disarray at the end of 2021. While a few of the team’s top prospects performed well, many other highly touted youngsters struggled, and the four full-season season affiliates of the Cardinals combined to post a dreadful .394 winning percentage.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fantasypros.com

Tyrion Davis-Price competing for backup role

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports, third-round rookie RB Tyrion Davis-Price will be competing for the second-string role in the San Francisco 49ers' backfield behind RB Elijah Mitchell. (Matt Maiocco, NBC Sports) Fantasy Impact:. San Francisco has been a deep, frustrating backfield for fantasy managers over the last half-decade,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
numberfire.com

Donovan Solano sitting Tuesday for Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds infielder Donovan Solano is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Miami Marlins. Solano went 3-for-5 with a double and a pair of RBI in Monday's series opener, but he's taking a seat a day later. Jonathan India will take over on second base while Mike Moustakas enters the lineup to be the designated hitter and bat fifth.
CINCINNATI, OH
fantasypros.com

5 Wide Receiver Busts (2022 Fantasy Football)

We’re here to help you avoid draft-day landmines that can sink your season before it begins. Let’s take a look at a few 2022 fantasy football busts. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Fantasy Football Busts. Diontae Johnson (PIT) Diontae Johnson‘s expert...
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

3 Quarterback Busts (2022 Fantasy Football)

We’re here to help you avoid draft-day landmines that can sink your season before it begins. Let’s take a look at a few 2022 fantasy football busts. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Fantasy Football Busts. Aaron Rodgers (GB) Placing Aaron Rodgers...
GREEN BAY, WI
fantasypros.com

Chesson Hadley draws 10th-place finish at 2022 3M Open

Chesson Hadley carded rounds of 68-69-66-72 en route to a final score of nine-under-par and a 10th-place finish at the 2022 3M Open. Hadley had his best performance on Saturday, going five-under-par, allowing him to finish over par during Sunday's round without sacrificing a T10 finish. The 35-year-old American has three T10 finishes in 26 events this season, leaving Hadley ranked 130th in the FedExCup and 293rd in OWGR.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
fantasypros.com

Mac Jones showing 'dramatic' improvement heading into his second year

Mac Jones' head coach Bill Belichick has seen "dramatic" improvement in his second-year signal caller this offseason and has had teammates singing his praises throughout the offseason according to NESN's Zack Cox. Fantasy Impact:. Jones was reportedly impressive in spring practices and is coming off a rookie season in which...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Tyler Gilbert lasts four innings on mound Tuesday against Giants

Tyler Gilbert lasted four innings on the mound for the Diamondbacks Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits while also walking one and striking out two in the Diamondbacks' 7-3 win over the Giants. Fantasy Impact:. Gilbert has failed to reach the fifth innings in two of his last four...
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

Max Scherzer tosses seven shutout innings in no-decision against Yankees

Max Scherzer allowed five hits and two walks over seven shutout innings on Wednesday against the Yankees. He struck out six and did not factor into the decision. Despite his low strikeout total (for him), Scherzer still generated 14 whiffs and had a 30% CSW rate. His slider was outstanding, with 10 whiffs on 14 swings, but his fastball allowed hard contact all night, with an average exit velocity of 94.4 MPH with the pitch. All of that is window dressing on another phenomenal start by the veteran, who now has a 2.09 ERA and 0.90 WHIP. He will take on the Nationals next.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fantasypros.com

Jean Segura (finger) to begin rehab assignment Tuesday

Segura has been out since 5/31 with a fractured index finger, but it looks like he can return ahead of schedule. The exact plan for the rehab assignment is unknown, but he could be back by the end of the month or early August if all goes well. Segura has a .731 OPS and 104 wRC+ through 179 plate appearances in 2022.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Cardinals
fantasypros.com

Jorge Mateo out of Monday’s lineup

Jorge Mateo is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Rays. Jonathan Arauz will start at shortstop at bat ninth. (Roch Kubatko on Twitter) Mateo has not put together a great offensive season, but is coming off a solid three game set against the Yankees. The 27-year-old is slashing .210/.260/.355 with seven home runs, 25 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases in 88 games this season. Fantasy managers should expect the leader in stolen bases in the AL back in the lineup tomorrow.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Jonathan India back in starting lineup Monday

India was removed from Sunday’s starting lineup with a thigh contusion. The 25-year-old is slashing .227/.292/.356 with five home runs, 16 RBIs, and two stolen bases in 42 games this season. India has been limited this season due to a few different injuries, so fantasy managers will want to monitor his status after returning to the lineup Monday.
BASEBALL
fantasypros.com

Chris Carson retiring from NFL

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Seahawks RB Chris Carson is retiring from the NFL due to a neck injury. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Carson was drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, and was able to carve out a nice role in the Seahawks offense over the last few years. He amassed over 1,000 rushing yards in both 2018 and 2019, but a neck injury forced him to miss 13 games last season, and ultimately pushed him into retirement. The Seahawks will now be relying on former first-round pick Rashaad Penny, and newly drafted Kenneth Walker III. Both RBs will have major roles in the Seahawks offense, and should be rostered in 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

Kamaal Seymour signing with Giants

T Kamaal Seymour, who spent some time with the Las Vegas Raiders the last couple of seasons, is signing a deal with the New York Giants. (giants.com) Seymour spent some time the last two years on the Raiders practice squad, having been waived last offseason with a non-football injury. Seymour is a former undrafted free agent out of Rutgers where he converted from defensive tackle to the offense. At 26 years old, Seymour will be fighting for a depth spot along an improved Giants offensive line.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh batting eighth for Angels on Wednesday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Marsh will start in left field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals. Jo Adell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Marsh for 10.0 FanDuel...
ANAHEIM, CA
fantasypros.com

8 Wide Receivers Experts Are Reaching For (2022 Fantasy Football)

While it’s key to have a great set of fantasy football draft rankings, it’s also important to know player’s average draft position. This allows you to see where a player is likely to be drafted versus where the experts have the player ranked. You can then ‘reach’ for a player that experts are higher on before they are usually selected by your leaguemates. Let’s take a look at players the experts think you should consider reaching for this fantasy football draft season.
NFL
fantasypros.com

7 Riskiest Running Backs to Draft (2022 Fantasy Football)

No risk it, no biscuit. Given the physical nature and volatility of the NFL, risk is inherent. However, some players carry more risk than others. For some, that risk is baked into their draft cost or average draft position. And, of course, risk can reward those willing to take it on. Let’s take a look at a few of the most risky players entering the 2022 fantasy football season.
NFL
fantasypros.com

8 Running Backs Experts Are Reaching For (2022 Fantasy Football)

While it’s key to have a great set of fantasy football draft rankings, it’s also important to know player’s average draft position. This allows you to see where a player is likely to be drafted versus where the experts have the player ranked. You can then ‘reach’ for a player that experts are higher on before they are usually selected by your leaguemates. Let’s take a look at players the experts think you should consider reaching for this fantasy football draft season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy