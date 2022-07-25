Paul Goldschmidt homers twice in Sunday's loss to Reds

Max Scherzer allowed five hits and two walks over seven shutout innings on Wednesday against the Yankees. He struck out six and did not factor into the decision. Despite his low strikeout total (for him), Scherzer still generated 14 whiffs and had a 30% CSW rate. His slider was outstanding, with 10 whiffs on 14 swings, but his fastball allowed hard contact all night, with an average exit velocity of 94.4 MPH with the pitch. All of that is window dressing on another phenomenal start by the veteran, who now has a 2.09 ERA and 0.90 WHIP. He will take on the Nationals next.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO