Last night, Tampa's Citizen Police Review Board (CRB) voted to recommend that city council put the subject of subpoena power for the board up to the voters. The CRB recommended that city council put the measure on an upcoming ballot, and the motion passed with a vote of 6-3. Subpoena power could help make the board more effective in its job of reviewing cases of police misconduct. It would allow the CRB to call for witness testimony—but not from the cops themselves,due to Florida law—and grant the board access to video footage, along with other types of evidence.

TAMPA, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO