ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

National Gas Price Average Down 17 Cents In Last Week

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rblNE_0gs8zouF00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drivers continue to see some relief at the pump. AAA reports the national gas price average is down 17 cents in the last week.

In the Philadelphia region, the gas average is $4.56 a gallon, down a penny overnight and 11 cents in the last week. In Pennsylvania, the state’s average is $4.55, down 12 cents in the last week.

New Jersey’s average is down 13 cents in the last week and drivers are paying an average of $4.46 per gallon.

Dover, Delaware is seeing the biggest drop in average cost per gallon. It’s down 20 cents in the last week and a penny overnight, averaging $4.20 per gallon.

The average across the first state is $4.21, which is down 11 cents in the last week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Dover, PA
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Average Cost#Drivers#Aaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
70K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy