National Gas Price Average Down 17 Cents In Last Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drivers continue to see some relief at the pump. AAA reports the national gas price average is down 17 cents in the last week.

In the Philadelphia region, the gas average is $4.56 a gallon, down a penny overnight and 11 cents in the last week. In Pennsylvania, the state’s average is $4.55, down 12 cents in the last week.

New Jersey’s average is down 13 cents in the last week and drivers are paying an average of $4.46 per gallon.

Dover, Delaware is seeing the biggest drop in average cost per gallon. It’s down 20 cents in the last week and a penny overnight, averaging $4.20 per gallon.

The average across the first state is $4.21, which is down 11 cents in the last week.