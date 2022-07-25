ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Code of Ordinances for the City of Pearland

 3 days ago

Code Enforcement's Did You Know? The City of Pearland's City Ordinance Number 633-4, Sec. 13-17(a) (1). Weeds and Offensive Conditions. Sec. 13-17(a)(1) makes it a violation for any premises to allow weeds to grow to a...

houstonpublicmedia.org

New state law allows Houston neighborhoods to redact racist deed restriction

Texas lawmakers from Houston say the bill was written to allow discriminatory provisions to be removed from real property records only on a property-by-property basis, but they applaud Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth for applying the law more broadly and said it could set a statewide example. Jonathan Lowe said...
HOUSTON, TX
Grist

Texas is skirting federal environmental law to push for highway expansion

After college, Michael Moritz got a job in Houston analyzing fatal car crashes. Moritz, a 27-year-old native of San Antonio, stood on Interstate 45, one of the most dangerous stretches of highway in the country, and documented how cars collided. One day in the fall of 2019, he learned that the Texas Department of Transportation, or TxDOT, intended to expand I-45, supposedly to fix congestion and make the highway safer. “More lanes just doesn’t equal safety,” he said. And then he learned about all the other negative impacts of the $7 billion expansion project, which would remake Houston’s downtown and demolish more than 1,000 homes, nearly 350 businesses, five churches, and two schools.
TEXAS STATE
pearland.com

The City of Pearland needs your Input

The City of Pearland receives funding from the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. This program serves the low- to moderate-income residents and neighborhoods. The City develops a Consolidated Plan every 5 years and an Annual Action Plan that...
PEARLAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: Unusually high water bills in the Houston area

KINGWOOD, Texas – Most of us know approximately how much our water bills are each month and we can budget for that. But dozens of homeowners in Kingwood are struggling to understand and pay sky-high water bills from the city of Houston. Our KPRC 2 Investigates team is looking into the bills, some up to $1,400 for just one month!
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Fraudulent ETag Business Taken Down by Montgomery County Task Force in Conroe

CONROE, TX — On July 7, 2022, the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force and the Texas Department of Public Safety (Criminal Investigative Division) began an investigation into Hadassah Professional Services, located in Conroe, Texas, for the unauthorized reproduction, purchase, use, or sale of temporary tags (ETag). Undercover detectives purchased…
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Custom Built Home in a Prime Tanglewood in Houston with Resort Style Backyard and Beautiful Landscaping Asking for $5,950,000

The Home in Houston, a stunning residence in a prime Tanglewood location boasts beautiful formal living, study and dining rooms with loads of natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 5555 Cranbrook Rd, Houston, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kristi Neal (Phone: 713-858-4595) at C & K Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
pearland.com

Keep Pearland Beautiful August s Garden Lecture Series

Keep Pearland Beautiful August’s Garden Lecture Series. Save the Date! Keep Pearland Beautiful August’s Garden Lecture over “Plant Medicine in Brazoria County” will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Make sure to Follow @keeppearlandbeautiful for the LIVE Facebook Lecture, given by Brazoria County Master Gardeners!
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
pearland.com

Tip A Cop Night at Texas Roadhouse in Pearland

On Thursday, July 28th, 2022, various restaurant locations all across the Lone Star State will be hosting Tip A Cop, a Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraising event for Special Olympics Texas. Their athletes and law enforcement officers will be collecting tips to support local SOTX programs. Please join law enforcement officers for an exciting statewide event to support a year-round movement that provides sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
PEARLAND, TX
KHOU

All-clear notice issued after flaring incident at Baytown facility

BAYTOWN, Texas — An all-clear notice has been issued after a flaring incident at a Baytown facility Tuesday. This happened at about 9:15 a.m. at the Chevron Phillips Chemical Cedar Bayou facility. A company spokesperson said the facility experienced an unplanned operational issue that led to a loss of...
BAYTOWN, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: Downtick in viral load, hospitalizations suggests slowing of spread

Here are the latest COVID-19 data updates from the Houston area. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Texas Medical Center admitted an average of 240 COVID-19 hospital patients per day for the week of July 11-17, which fell to 226 per day for the week of July 18-25, a 5.83% decrease in new patients, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Hottest vehicles in Houston right now

HOUSTON (CW39) The microchip shortage continues to impact car sales as production interruptions have lowered the supply of new and used cars. The latest iSeeCars monthly analysis examines which new and used cars are in the highest demand in Houston in today’s market. To determine the fastest-selling cars, iSeeCars...
HOUSTON, TX

