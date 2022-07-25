ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Event: Learn how to barbecue with experts at Brisket University

KENS 5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kens5.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Education
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#College#Brisket University#Freetail Brewing Company#Backyard Pitmaster#Bbq#Texas Outdoors#Ribs University#Chicken University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook

Comments / 0

Community Policy