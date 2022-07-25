The Wolfpacker's all-ACC predictions: defense and final standings

Lee Coleman | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fall camp starts in just over a week, and NC State is almost one month away from its week-one matchup with ECU. As the summer comes to a close and the rush of award watch list season ends, the ACC will announce its own preseason all-conference team next week.

The Wolfpacker received the opportunity to submit a ballot for the squad, while also predicting the conference player of the year, the standings for each division and the 2022 ACC champion.

Here are my defensive selections for this year’s all-conference squad and final standings predictions.

Defensive end: K.J. Henry, Clemson and Habakkuk Baldonado, Pittsburgh

K.J. Henry is a part of arguably the most talented defensive line in the nation, and he’s coming off of a four-sack season in 2021. When he lines up next to his pass rushing peers this fall, I think the former five-star recruit and top-ranked prospect in North Carolina is primed for a breakout year.

Habakkuk Baldonado is an easy selection after racking up nine sacks last year and garnering second-team all-ACC honors. Pittsburgh has a long history producing difference-making defensive lineman, and Baldonado is the latest to make an impression on a national stage.

Defensive tackle: Cory Durden, NC State and Tyler Davis, Clemson

Cory Durden is my third NC State all-ACC selection, which should not be a surprise. The defensive tackle exploded onto the scene last year after starting the season as a rotation player when he transferred from Florida State. He stepped into a starting role due to injury and never looked back. He’s a returning first team athlete, and there’s no reason his production should fall off heading into the season as a day-one starter.

Tyler Davis, similarly to Henry, is in a great position to make some noise this year with Clemson coming off of a first-team all-conference performance in 2021. All-ACC athletes Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy will attract a ton of attention from opposing offensive lines this year, giving Davis and Henry, who will both be NFL draft picks, an opportunity to rack up stats as well.

Linebacker: Drake Thomas, NC State, Payton Wilson, NC State and Trenton Simpson, Clemson

I was extremely close to selecting all three Wolfpack linebackers here. Drake Thomas and Payton Wilson are the team’s leaders in tackles the last couple of years, and each of them spent time on the all-ACC first team previously. Isaiah Moore is also an all-conference linebacker and a leader of NC State’s defense. I ended up selecting Wilson and Thomas due to the volume of stats they have put up so far in their respective careers, but any of the three could be on the all-ACC teams by the end of the season.

Trenton Simpson is the non-Wolfpack selection on this list. The Clemson star recorded 12.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore in 2021 and 6.5 sacks.

Cornerback: Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville and Josh DeBerry, Boston College

Both Kei’Trel Clark and Josh DeBerry received 60 all-ACC votes last season, tying them on the 2021 second team. Clark is a two-time all-conference selection and put together a great year before tearing his ACL against NC State in 2021. Before his injury, he made 40 tackles and broke up nine passes over eight games for Louisville.

DeBerry appeared in ten games with Boston College in 2021, picking off two passes, making 53 total tackles and recording seven tackles for loss.

Safety: Tanner Ingle, NC State and Tyler Baker-Williams, NC State

First, the ACC needs a spot for ‘nickel’ on its preseason all-conference ballot because Tyler Baker-Williams would be an easy pick there. The defensive back made 32 tackles and intercepted two passes last year while dealing with injuries. He’ll return fully healthy for his fifth year with a chance to reestablish himself as the top nickel in the ACC.

Tanner Ingle put together a great season last year, finishing with the second most tackles on the team at 82. He’s a hard-hitting force in the NC State secondary who was named first-team all-conference last year.

Placekicker: B.T. Potter, Clemson

B.T. Potter is a consistent presence on Clemson’s special teams. He’s a former Lou Groza award semifinalist and a member of the 2021 all-ACC second team. He made 21 of his 26 field goals last year.

Punter: Peter Moore, Virginia Tech

Peter Moore showed off quite the leg last year for Virginia Tech, making the all-conference third team after averaging 44.5 yards-per-punt. He belted 24 punts of more than 50 yards to lead the ACC.

Specialist: Trebor Pena, Syracuse

If Trebor Pena’s name sounds familiar, it’s because the Syracuse athlete took a kickoff to the house against NC State in 2020. He is an electric return man who was on track for a great season last year before suffering a season-ending injury.

Standings Predictions:

Atlantic Division:

NC State Clemson Wake Forest Louisville Boston College Florida State Syracuse

Coastal Division:

Miami Pittsburgh North Carolina Virginia Virginia Tech Georgia Tech Duke

ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME WINNER: NC State