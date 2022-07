Are you behind on your rent because of the pandemic, either directly or indirectly? You are not alone. Many people are experiencing financial hardship right now. The African Center for Community Development will be at the Pinney Library on Thursdays, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, to help individuals and families who owe back rent apply for Dane Core assistance. Eligible households in need of rental and utility assistance should stop by. Working with City of Madison to provide rental assistance. For questions about the program, please call African Center at (608) 957-5623 or (608) 294-0066. More info at https://africancentermadison.org/housing-support/

14 HOURS AGO