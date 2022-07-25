Billy Napier explains balance of building relationships, coaching

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Billy Napier brings more than just football knowledge to his new role as Florida head coach. The former head of the Louisiana program understands that leadership is perhaps the most important part of coaching college athletes.

Last week at SEC Media Days, Napier got a chance to expand on leadership. What kind of leadership works, how to connect with kids, how to convince them to actually listen to their coaches.

He went through a whole story about a book he was reading, tying it in to what kids looks for in leaders. Not just in college football, but in the lives of all young people. Really thoughtful reflection from Coach Napier. Here were his comments in full on the topic:

“I was reading a book this past weekend. And a specific chapter on servant leadership, right. This guy was talking about asking young people…who are the most influential leaders in your life? Typically they say a parent or teacher or a coach.

“And then the question is posed: Do you always agree with their decisions or their approach? Do they always tell you what you want to hear? You know, and hey, they may have tremendous respect for that person as leader and the impact they made. That doesn’t mean — you know, there’s a difference between servant and submissive if that makes sense.

“I think the key to me for young people is that they know that you really care for them and that you’re working hard to help them improve. Once you’ve made that connection, you know, I think you can coach them hard. And as long as they know that you have a plan and that you care for them and you can help them get better.”

He then finished by saying: “We’re currently in the process of doing that at the University of Florida.”

So there’s Billy Napier’s philosophy on leadership for you. It all starts with building a trusting relationship with the kids. That they need to trust the coach has their best interests in mind before they’re willing to go all-in and follow them and practice what they preach.