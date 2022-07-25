ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Joe Otting on how his Notre Dame commitment came together

By Mike Singer about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09qZGG_0gs8ecLs00
Notre Dame offensive line commit Joe Otting (Photo: Lilly Stewart/LBS Productions)

Topeka (Kan.) Hayden class of 2023 interior offensive lineman Joe Otting committed to Notre Dame in early June.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Football
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#Kan#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy