BAMA ON3 SHOW: Alabama fall camp position previews (OL)

The Bama On3 Show is back for Episode 104, which includes Clint Lamb and Jimmy Stein breaking down all the latest happenings surrounding the Alabama football program. Today's list of topics includes:

Fall camp position preview for the offensive line

Who starts between Darrian Dalcourt and Seth McLaughlin?

Eric Wolford’s impact

Does Javion Cohen kick out to offensive tackle?

Can Latham hang on at right tackle?

Speaking of Latham, he’s still not a sure thing to be Alabama’s Week 1 starter at right tackle. Kight or Randolph could become more involved at that position, and even five-star true freshman Tyler Booker could find himself in the mix if Latham struggles in camp.

With that said, I still believe Latham will be the guy. He showed some promise as a guard last season, but his athleticism and length (6-foot-6) suggests that he’s better suited to play in space. Plus, his five-star pedigree points to a potential Year 2 leap being in the cards.

If Latham hangs onto the job, the next step will be to determine who joins him on the two-deep.

In fact, I’ll be curious to see what happens with Booker if Kight or Randolph kicks over to right tackle. Does the coaching staff continue to groom the first-year talent on that side with the vision of Latham eventually sliding to left tackle? Or does Booker get moved over to the left side to be the heir apparent to Steen?

