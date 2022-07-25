Decision Day: Three-Star OL Micah Banuelos

It’s commitment Monday for one offensive lineman target out West. And this one is shaping up to be a battle of (current) Pac-12 powers, Oregon and USC.

Kennedy Catholic (Wash.) offensive lineman Micah Banuelos will make his college decision Monday evening. It’s set to stream on the 247Sports YouTube page. He is set t start his announcement at 3 PM PST.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder is the No. 645 ranked player in the On3 Consensus Rankings.

Heading into the decision, Oregon holds the edge with the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. Oregon sits at 41.1% chances of landing Banuelos.

The Ducks have yet to land an offensive line commit in the 2023 class.

Here is what Banuelos recently told our Jonathan Charles about Oregon ahead of his decision:

“Dan Lanning’s (got a) vibe to him,” he said, “and people flock to him and are so open to him as well. He came from Georgia, was the defensive coordinator, and is now a head coach. It is a different mindset to have as a head coach in comparison to a coordinator.”