ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Decision Day: Three-Star OL Micah Banuelos

By Justin Hopkins about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zt4ad_0gs8dguz00

It’s commitment Monday for one offensive lineman target out West. And this one is shaping up to be a battle of (current) Pac-12 powers, Oregon and USC.

Kennedy Catholic (Wash.) offensive lineman Micah Banuelos will make his college decision Monday evening. It’s set to stream on the 247Sports YouTube page. He is set t start his announcement at 3 PM PST.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder is the No. 645 ranked player in the On3 Consensus Rankings.

Heading into the decision, Oregon holds the edge with the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. Oregon sits at 41.1% chances of landing Banuelos.

The Ducks have yet to land an offensive line commit in the 2023 class.

Here is what Banuelos recently told our Jonathan Charles about Oregon ahead of his decision:

“Dan Lanning’s (got a) vibe to him,” he said, “and people flock to him and are so open to him as well. He came from Georgia, was the defensive coordinator, and is now a head coach. It is a different mindset to have as a head coach in comparison to a coordinator.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Georgia State
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decision Day#American Football#College Football#Usc
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy