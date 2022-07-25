Penn State Football Preseason Primer: Wide receiver

Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington is the returning veteran of the receiving room, but he's not expected to do it alone. Penn State added veteran receiver Mitchell Tinsley through the portal this offseason. (Steve Manuel: BWI)

Everyone knew that getting Jahan Dotson late in the class of 2018 was a big win for Penn State football. But no one could have predicted that he’d be Penn State’s second-highest draft pick at the position and the program’s first wide receiver selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since Bryant Johnson in 2003. Losing Dotson is a problem for Penn State, but not an unexpected one. Dotson famously made the ultimate return on his investment by returning to Happy Valley for his final season and changing his draft fortunes in the process. Still, the team had plenty of time to plan for his departure. That's why Penn State added Western Kentucky receiver Mitchell Tinsley, via the transfer portal this offseason. The 6-1, 206-pound Hilltopper brings size and experience to the Nittany Lion’s receiving room. Despite playing at a lower level, his 1,466 career snaps rank first on the team, according to PFF. However, the class of 2020 will take center stage for the Nittany Lions this fall. Parker Washington, Keandre Lambert-Smith, and Malick Meiga are now in the spotlight for the team.