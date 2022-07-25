Josh Heupel Discusses Permanent SEC Opponents

Atlanta, Ga-- With Texas and Oklahoma set to join the SEC in 2025, the future of the conference is certainly set to change. One hot topic at SEC Media Days included the scheduling format. Over the past few months, multiple possibilities have been discussed, but a nine-game conference schedule with three permanent opponents has been the format generating the most buzz.

During a local media availability at SEC Media Days, Josh Heupel discussed his thoughts on who he thought Tennessee's permanent opponents should be if this was the selected format.

"I think your historical — right from the moment I've gotten here, it's been Alabama," Heupel said. "It's been Vandy, right? And I think Kentucky's in that same sense, too, geographically. Georgia is a huge rivalry, right? There are all of those games."

Following this comment, Heupel made a true statement regarding the perception of each rivalry.

"Depending on which part, maybe which age of our fan base you talk to, you're going to get a different answer (on biggest rivalry)," he said.

There are plenty of concerns the league will have to comb through over time as the evolution rolls on. Teams like Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina all play established, non-conference rivalry games against in-state foes. Also, weighing out home and away games will be critical.

At the end of the day, Heupel fielded the questions, but he knows that the league will make the decision, and his team will play whoever.

"I don't decide, anyway," Heupel said of this. "We'll line up whoever they put on the schedule and get ready to play."