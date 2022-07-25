ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Had Two Intruder Scares At Family Home

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5ZAV_0gs8UwTE00
Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly had two intruder scares at their family home in Montecito, California. The security breaches happened within just 12 days of each other. The Sun reported that the royal couple and their two children Archie (3) and Lilibet (1) were home when the alarms were triggered earlier this summer.

Santa Barbara Police records obtained by the outlet revealed that law enforcement responded to their $11 million home on May 19th, which happened to be the couple's wedding anniversary on a trespasser report. Then, on May 31st at 3:21 P.M. a second intruder alert went off. This was just hours before Harry, Meghan, and Lilibet hopped on a private jet to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. When police responded to this second call, the couple's security team requested "documentation of a trespasser, who left."

Furthermore, police records show that there have been six security alert calls to their California home over the past 14 months. The two calls in May were logged as "trespasser," "property crimes," and "suspicious circumstances," according to The Sun. These aren't the first security scares to happen at the Sussex home. Back on Christmas Eve 2020, a man allegedly broke into their home after driving over 2,300 miles to the mansion.

Reports of the more recent security breaches come as Prince Harry takes legal action calling for a judicial review after his UK security was withdrawn following his and Markle's exit from royal duties.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montecito, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Santa Barbara, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Family Home#Sun#Santa Barbara Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

169K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy