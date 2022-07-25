ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston College Offers '23 Canadian PG Vasean Allette

By A.J. Black
 3 days ago
Boston College men's basketball continues to look for recruits in the Class of '23, offering '23 point guard Vasean Allette. The 6-2 point guard from Ontario, Canada went to Twitter late last week to announce his offer.

Canada has become a new point of focus for Earl Grant and his coaching staff. In the Class of '22, the Eagles landed a commitment from big man Armani Mighty from Toronto.

Allette, rated a three star by 247sports.com, has been getting late interest from bigger programs like Boston College, Arizona State and Georgia Tech, after a handful of mid-majors offered earlier. But he could see more interest as he has played exceptionally well this summer, including a 37 point performance in front of scouts in June.

Former NBA Scout Matt McKay said on his Twitter "23 Vasean Allette has been one of the toughest guards to stop in UAA (Under Armour Association), dominating as a self creator & finisher. He can also shoot it from deep & facilitate after creating breakdowns, making him an extremely dynamic offensive weapon. Ultra-confident."

Boston College currently has one committment for the Class of '23, guard Fred Payne of Texas. Stay tuned for more updates on the recruitment of Vasean Allette.

BCBulletin is a FanNation channel covering Boston College athletics

