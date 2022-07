A Brownsville man and woman both face capital murder charges in the stabbing death of a man whose body was found near a resaca in east Brownsville last Wednesday. 41-year-old Veronica Posas was taken into custody Friday and 31-year-old Joshua Ramirez was arrested Saturday. They’re accused of killing 53-year-old Luis Rivera-Gonzalez. He was found with stab wounds next to a resaca near Illinois Avenue and Milam Road.

