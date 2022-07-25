ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Teen hospitalized in after-hours incident at Baltimore pool

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LldSa_0gs8Q1pG00

A teen was hospitalized Sunday night after nearly drowning at a Baltimore City pool, authorities said.

First responders were called to the Roosevelt Park Pool on Poole Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. in response to a teen in the pool after hours and a possible drowning, Baltimore Police said.

Upon arrival, police and firefighters found a 15-year-old boy who had tried to swim but was unable to do so, a Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson confirmed to WJZ.

The teen, who got out of the pool on his own, was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment, police said. His condition was not immediately known on Monday morning.

It is unclear what brought the 15-year-old to the public pool after hours.

No additional details about the incident were provided.

Comments / 8

6CATS
3d ago

and that is why the police used the helicopter a few weeks ago to kick people out of the pool after hours.

Reply
9
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Poole#Drowning#Wjz#Johns Hopkins Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
63K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy