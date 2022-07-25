Man killed in rollover crash in Aloha Saturday, deputies say

Washington County deputies found 34-year-old Sean Michael Hogan dead after a rollover crash July 23.

A man was killed in a rollover crash at a residence in Aloha on Saturday, July 23, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the crash around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. They found 34-year-old Sean Michael Hogan dead after falling out of a Jeep Wrangler that had flipped over, according to a press release.

During the investigation, deputies learned that the Jeep was being driven on private property during a party at a home. The Jeep appeared to be modified for off-road use, deputies said.

The Jeep tipped over and Hogan, a passenger, fell out of the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Investigators from the Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team (CART) responded to lead the investigation, according to a press release, which is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.