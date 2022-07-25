Masonry Academy Graduation

On June 30, Rebuild proudly graduated 10 masonry academy participants at the Eastern State Penitentiary! The partnership between Rebuild, Eastern State Penitentiary; PowerCorpsPHL; International Masonry Institute, Pullman Construction and Academy instructors Dan Organ & Andrew Fearnon solidified the experience needed to embark on the graduates’ future endeavors.

For those of you who are new to Rebuild – our initiative represents the city’s historic investment in our parks, recreation centers and libraries. Much of our public work has been seen in bulldozers and improved facilities, but our work goes far beyond the brick and mortar of these places.

Upon our start, we also made a promise to diversity, equity and inclusion. From innovative programs like Rebuild Ready which assist in building the capacity of Philadelphia based minority and women owned businesses to bid on Rebuild projects and other public construction projects in the City of Philadelphia to the Emerging Vendors program that provides support to minority and women owned businesses to obtain their certification.

Rebuild’s workforce development programs serve as a model for the city to create pathways for minorities and women interested in careers in the skilled trades.

To date, over 100 individuals have completed our Workforce Development skilled trades training programs just like the Masonry Academy celebrated in June.

June’s commencement ceremony represented continued commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and exposure to the skilled trades.

To the 2022 Masonry Academy graduates – Renee Adams, Juluis Brockman, Lenore Eason, Kieran Macon, Nick Marrero, Siddiqui Moyer, Freddy Ortiz, Elijah Sharpe, Demetrius Sturgis, and Raymond Zaizay – we at Rebuild are so proud of you!