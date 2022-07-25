Raise the Roof: Nicetown-Tioga Library

Last month, Rebuild introduced ‘First Fixes’ — Rebuild’s immediate fixes to help sites stay open while plans for a long-term, transformational investment are underway. So far, over $12 million has been invested in First Fixes.

As a result the Rebuild Philadelphia site, Nicetown-Tioga Library, was given a face-lift (well, roof-lift) through the First Fixes program! The prior condition of the roof included various materials leaking into the building, directly affecting staff offices as well as a classroom used for job labs. Over $100,000 was invested into renovating the roof. The renovations included resurfacing and coating which remedied the issues happening in the community library. Moreover, Rebuild acted on the already affected interior rooms, investing $25,000 in repairing and repainting.

Following this Rebuild First Fix, the Nicetown-Tioga library is on the path to being back to its strongest self, with more investment from the library itself for flooring and furnishing in order to improve the job lab programming coming soon.

Helping this library to get back in action is the definition of a ‘Raise the Roof’ moment here at Rebuild!

How are sites selected?

All qualified and selected Rebuild sites are eligible for a First Fix. In fact, many of our selected sites undergo a short-term First Fix before the guaranteed flagship project takes place.