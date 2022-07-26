Woman who fired handgun inside Dallas airport is identified

A 37-year-old woman was shot by police after allegedly firing a handgun inside Dallas Love Field Airport Monday morning, police said.

The shooting took place near a ticket counter and the woman was apparently aiming her gun at the ceiling when she fired, authorities said.

Police said the woman, identified as Portia Odufuwa, was dropped off at the airport, changed her clothes inside a bathroom and then opened fire around 11 a.m.

WFAA - PHOTO: Dallas police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022.

An officer shot the woman in the lower extremities and she was taken to a hospital, Dallas Police Chief Edgardo Garcia told reporters.

No one else in the airport was injured, the chief said.

Police said that "the terminal is secure."

Airport operations were suspended for travelers to be evacuated re-screened by security. The Transportation Security Administration later said airport checkpoint operations had resumed.