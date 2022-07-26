ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Woman who fired handgun inside Dallas airport is identified

By Emily Shapiro
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b36uL_0gs8IBHb00

A 37-year-old woman was shot by police after allegedly firing a handgun inside Dallas Love Field Airport Monday morning, police said.

The shooting took place near a ticket counter and the woman was apparently aiming her gun at the ceiling when she fired, authorities said.

Police said the woman, identified as Portia Odufuwa, was dropped off at the airport, changed her clothes inside a bathroom and then opened fire around 11 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PEzea_0gs8IBHb00
WFAA - PHOTO: Dallas police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022.

An officer shot the woman in the lower extremities and she was taken to a hospital, Dallas Police Chief Edgardo Garcia told reporters.

No one else in the airport was injured, the chief said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4erJB7_0gs8IBHb00
WFAA - PHOTO: Dallas police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022.

Police said that "the terminal is secure."

Airport operations were suspended for travelers to be evacuated re-screened by security. The Transportation Security Administration later said airport checkpoint operations had resumed.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Law enforcement shoots woman who fired gun at Love Field

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell confirmed an investigation is underway into a report of shots fired at Love Field Airport.Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters that 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa fired several rounds into the air in the Southwest ticketing counter area and was shot by responding law enforcement. A witness told CBS 11, "She basically came toward the middle of the area and was like, 'I have an announcement to make.' And then she just basically had a hood and she pulled the gun from underneath the hood, fired the first shot up, and then it just kind...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
TheWrap

‘The View': Whoopi Goldberg Spits – Literally – on ‘Appalling’ Austin Newspaper That Leaked Uvalde Shooting Videos

Whoopi Goldberg unleashed some fury during Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” scolding the Austin American-Statesman for publishing edited versions of video from inside Robb Elementary School during the horrific shooting that happened there in May. On Tuesday, the Austin newspaper published portions of surveillance video showing the...
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Mail

Amazon warehouse employee, 19, is arrested 'for plotting mass-shooting at the Texas depot where he worked': Teen 'idolized' Uvalde gunman that killed 19 children and had recently bought an AR-15

A 19-year-old Amazon employee has been arrested on suspicion he plotted a mass shooting at the depot where he worked, with an AR-15 rifle, authorities said. Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats on June 27, according to San Antonio Police. Police responded to reports of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Dallas Love Field Airport#Shooting#Wfaa Photo
Insider

Most of the ballistic shields cops brought to the Uvalde school shooting weren't strong enough to stop bullets from the gunman's 'AR-15-style' rifle

Most ballistic shields used by Texas cops during the Uvalde shooting didn't provide adequate protection, a report found. Just one of the four shields was rifle-rated, according to the new report by Texas lawmakers. That one shield would be able to provide "meaningful protection" against the gunman's rifle, the report...
UVALDE, TX
CBS New York

Caught on video: Off-duty NYPD officer pulls gun during apparent road rage incident

SELDEN, N.Y. - A Long Island family is calling their neighbor, who's an NYPD officer, a vigilante following a road rage incident. They say he pulled a gun on them on the quiet street they share. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, officers arrested and charged the now-suspended NYPD cop in a wild road rage incident after he pulled a gun on his neighbor, who wants to remain unidentified. "I thought I was going to die, right here on my porch. I'm still shaken," the man said. A Selden couple say they returned home to find NYPD Officer Douglas Debonet having a tantrum on their...
SELDEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Two Miami men accused of kidnapping Key deer

MIAMI - Two Miami men were arrested Sunday after a Key deer was found in their truck following a traffic stop in Marathon. Monroe County sheriff's deputies stopped a blue Chevrolet hatchback-style vehicle near Mile Marker 56 after they said the driver failed to stay in his lane. The deputies quickly realized why the vehicle was not staying in its lane, an injured Key deer was inside the vehicle on top of a cooler, lawn chairs, and other miscellaneous objects. The two men in the truck said they struck the deer on U.S. 1 north of the Seven...
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Bishop robbed at gunpoint while delivering sermon on livestream

NEW YORK -- A bishop was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of a sermon Sunday in Brooklyn, and it was caught on video, CBS New York reports. Bishop Lamor Whitehead says five to ten minutes into the sermon, he saw the door in the back of the room kicked open and three to four men walked in with guns. He believes he was targeted, the station says. The service was being livestreamed.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS DFW

Man swimming on pool noodle drowns at Lewisville Lake

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man has drowned in Lewisville Lake today.It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at Hidden Cove Park in The Colony.The Colony Fire Chief Scott Thompson said the adult male victim was swimming in the beach area and was headed out towards a buoy on a pool noodle when he fell off and went under.The Colony Fire Department and Lewisville Fire Department dive team were called out and the man's body was recovered less than an hour later.The victim's name has not been released.
ABC News

ABC News

759K+
Followers
167K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy