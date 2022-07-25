ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Schmidt Thinks AI Is as Powerful as Nukes

By Samantha Cole
Vice
Vice
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Google CEO Eric Schmidt compared AI to nuclear weapons and called for a deterrence regime similar to the mutually-assured destruction that keeps the world’s most powerful countries from destroying each other. Schmidt talked about the dangers of AI at the Aspen Security Forum at a panel on...

