Follow ‘Journeys of Harry Crosby’ As Film About La Jolla Photographer, Historian Premieres

Interested in photography and Baja California? The documentary The Journeys of Harry Crosby premieres Thursday at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.

The event, hosted by the the San Diego History Center and Cinewest Productions, includes a pre-screening reception at the center at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $15.

The one-hour documentary, by award-winning director Isaac Artenstein, Cinewest’s founder, focuses on Crosby, a renowned photographer and historian. His journeys resulted in noted books such as “The Painted Caves of Baja California,” “The Last of the Californios,” “Antigua California” and “Tijuana 1964.”

The history center and Cinewest co-produced the project, for which Artenstein and his crew

traveled throughout Baja California to retrace Crosby’s journeys by land and air.

The documentary includes bi-national stories that demonstrate the spirit of mutual understanding that can be found between the U.S. and Mexico.

A Q&A session will take place after the screening with Artenstein and Pulitzer Prize-

winning photographer Don Bartletti, formerly of the Los Angeles Times. Bartletti collaborated with Crosby and also appears in the documentary.

UC San Diego also holds a collection of works by the nonagenarian, a La Jolla High School graduate. It includes photos of the university and Crosby’s travels through Baja and Sonora, Mexico taken from the ’50s trough the 80s.

Note: Photo credit – A taco vendor catching up on the day’s news. Photo by Harry Crosby. Gelatin silver print, 1964.