Ex-deputy acquitted of battery in teen’s head-slamming arrest

Former Deputy Christopher Krickovich reacts as a jury acquits him of battery in a 2019 arrest. Lisa J. Huriash, Sun Senitne/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A Broward jury on Monday acquitted a former sheriff’s deputy of battery in a 2019 encounter where he slammed a Black teen into a parking lot’s pavement and punched his head during an arrest.

With the acquittal, former Deputy Christopher Krickovich avoided up to a year in jail. The Broward Sheriff’s Office fired Krickovich in 2019, and he now “absolutely” intends to seek his job back and back pay through arbitration, said his defense attorney, Jeremy Kroll. “You better believe it,” he said.

Delucca Rolle , then 15, was a student at J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs when he was arrested at a Tamarac McDonald’s.

Prosecutors argued that Krickovich acted illegally during the arrest, and the defense was trying to “oversell you” that the place is a “little warzone. ... This isn’t the Ukraine . ... It’s a shopping plaza in Tamarac.”

But the deputy’s lawyer told jurors that the deputy responded appropriately to defend himself during a mob situation, and that Rolle suffered no injuries, saying prosecutors supplied no medical files. “Where’s the road rash?” Kroll asked.

The charge was a first-degree misdemeanor battery, and the six-member jury unanimously found Krickovich not guilty of either unlawfully slamming Rolle’s head into the pavement or punching him in the head, or both, for a conviction.

The jury deliberated for nearly three hours.

Had he been convicted, Krickovich could have been sentenced up to a maximum of one year in the county jail and a $1,000 fine. Kroll said the jury reached the “intellectually honest verdict.”

Neither Rolle, who has multiple unrelated pending criminal charges , nor Krickovich took the stand. The jury based its decision on bodycam video, witness accounts including sheriff’s officials and former students, and expert testimony, including a sheriff’s training sergeant who told them Friday that Krickovich “performed perfectly” given the circumstances.

In April 2019, sheriff’s deputies were at the Tamarac shopping plaza in search of a young man who was involved in an unrelated incident the day before and came back for a “rematch.” Students, Kroll argued, were jockeying for a view.

As that person was being arrested for trespassing, students tried to retrieve the person’s cellphone. Deputies demanded they step back. Rolle reached for the phone anyway, was pepper sprayed, then taken to the ground by another sheriff’s official.

“That’s where it should have been over,” Assistant State Attorney Justin McCormack said.

But Rolle’s head was slammed into the pavement, he then moved his arm to protect his head, and was then punched in the head to release his arm to get handcuffed, the prosecutor said.

McCormack called it “unreasonable and disproportionate.”

Once he’s on the ground “he’s not a threat to anyone,” McCormack said. “He didn’t know what hit him.”

“There was no need for the defendant to slam him to the ground” and there was no need to punch him, McCormack told the jury. Rolle was hit by pepper spray, already on the ground, and not being given verbal commands. “That’s not how we do things in America.”

The case was about a “child” being slammed into the ground, Assistant State Attorney Chris Killoran also argued. “He’s a blinded child laying on his stomach. ... Nothing can excuse that.” There are fights in high school because kids are trying to show off, he said. Police act as if it’s an “us-vs.-them mentality.”

Rolle had “no clue” what was going on, Killoran said, saying Rolle was not actively resisting. “Hell, you can kill someone slamming someone’s head to the pavement,” he said. “This was excessive. ... No one is above the law. No police officer is above the law.”

But Kroll said Rolle was the aggressor, and told the jury that Rolle had made a fist, told officers, “Don’t f------ touch me,” and “started to move forward” after the crowd had already been told to stay back. He said deputies were outnumbered to a hostile crowd that had a history of violent fights in the after-school hang-out spot.

Said Sue-Ann Robinson, a civil rights attorney representing Rolle, after the verdict: “Once again, this is a situation where the criminal justice system is failing Black people,” Robinson said. “Delucca is an unarmed teenager.”

“It’s on video. You have audio,” Robinson said. “And we still can’t get justice. There’s no accountability.”

A Sheriff’s spokeswoman said Rolle’s civil lawsuit against the agency was settled in 2021 for $150,000.

After the verdict, Krickovich hugged family and friends in the courtroom who came to support him, including current and former members of the Sheriff’s Office.

Other deputies had faced scrutiny from the case, too. Video of the arrest outside of the McDonald’s showed Sgt. Gregory LaCerra pepper-spray Rolle in the face and knock him to the ground as a large group of teens watched. LaCerra had originally been charged with two counts of battery along with charges of falsifying records and conspiracy to falsify records. Last month, prosecutors dropped all criminal charges against LaCerra. Krickovitch also had most charges dismissed.

A third deputy, Detective Ralph Mackey, was charged with falsifying records. A jury found him not guilty in September 2019.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com or 954-572-2008. Follow on Twitter @LisaHuriash