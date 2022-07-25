ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Florida Destination Among The Best Street Food Cities In The Country

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Lwe8_0gs8CpnD00
Photo : Getty Images

Everyone can get down for some street food. Chefs and cooks can bring all kinds of flavors and cuisine to the palm of your hands, from local specialties to international dishes. They also tend to be more affordable than sit-down restaurants! Who doesn't like a good price for delicious food?

For all the foodies out there, Hotels.com laid out the 10 best U.S. street food cities. These destinations have so many food trucks and carts, your options are almost endless. One Florida city made the cut, and that honor goes to...

Miami at No. 10!

Here's what writers had to say about the street food scene in the Magic City:

"When you’re hungry in Florida, always try and seek out the city’s famous Latin and South American cuisine. The Wynwood district, right above downtown Miami, is a busy scene for food trucks like the World Famous House of Mac that has great lobster mac’n cheese. Zona Grill serves Venezuelan dishes like the Pepito sandwich made with French baguette, grilled beef, sweet corn, and Gouda cheese.

"Miami’s street food rival is Kissimmee, located 215 miles north of downtown. This town has the World Food Trucks district, which caters to the late-night crowd. Chimi King serves Caribbean street eats like mofongo, a mashed plantain dish with garlic, chicken and shrimp. As Florida enjoys nice, warm weather throughout the year, outdoor markets rarely close."

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Government
City
Kissimmee, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Stall Info#Food Drink Info#Street Food#Travel Guide#Food Truck#Travel Info#What To Do#Magic City#Downtown Miami#South American Cuisine#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Hotels Com#Venezuelan#French#The World Food Trucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy