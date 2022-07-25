ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the 'Madden NFL 23' ratings for every Giants player

By Dan Benton
 3 days ago
EA Sports has released full player ratings for Madden NFL 23, the uber-popular video game franchise that’s will hit shelves (and online stores) in August.

The New York Giants have a team rating of just 75, which is second-worst in the league behind the Houston Texans (74). Their offensive rating of 68 is dead last in the NFL, while the defensive dating of 74 is fourth-worst in the league.

Needless to say, anyone who plays the Giants in Madden will have to do some serious work on their roster.

Here’s how all the team’s players are rated in this year’s version of the game.

Quarterbacks

Some are going to be surprised that Daniel Jones even earned a 70.

Running backs

The Giants have some issues behind Saquon Barkley.

Wide receivers

Darius Slayton would like to have a word about his speed rating.

Tight ends

Jordan Akins leading the way is interesting.

Centers

We’d all love to see Nick Gates return in 2022.

Guards

There is hope for the Giants’ offensive line this season but in the Madden world, they still have issues at guard.

Tackles

Evan Neal rated above Andrew Thomas. Didn’t have that one on the bingo card.

Defensive line

EA Sports was not kind to the Giants’ defensive line.

Outside linebackers

Do not expect Kayvon Thibodeaux to stay at “75” for very long.

Inside linebackers

That’s quite the drop-off after Blake Martinez, who deserves a higher grade but likely got dinged a bit due to injury.

Cornerbacks

Cornerback is a thin group for the Giants in real life and in Madden.

Safeties

Xavier McKinney is going to see that grade rise a year from now. Ditto Julian Love.

Special teams

How is Graham Gano only an 81? Shame on EA Sports.

