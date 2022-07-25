ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Jefferson City structure fire suspected to have begun in a trash bin

By Brynn Jankowski, KOMU Digital Producer
KOMU
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY- No injuries were reported after a pavilion fire in Jefferson City early this morning. According to a press release, the Jefferson City Fire...

www.komu.com

Comments / 0

 

krcgtv.com

Two hurt in Jefferson City crash on wet roadway

Two people had minor injuries after the SUV they were in flipped Tuesday in Jefferson City. According to a release from Jefferson City Police Lt. David Williams, the crash happened Tuesday at 8:36 am at Highway 54 and Route 179. Mary Self, 41, of Osage Beach, was driving a Toyota...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Accidental 911 call in Eugene leads to four arrests in Jefferson City

An accidental 911 call in Eugene lead to the arrests of four people in Jefferson City Wednesday morning. Sheriff John Wheeler sent a release on the arrests. In it, he said that on Wednesday at 4:51 am, a Cole County deputy went to the 10000 block of Old Highway 54 in Eugene to investigate after someone had called 911 and hung up the phone.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Four Jefferson City residents arrested after string of burglaries, car theft

JEFFERSON CITY − Four people were arrested Wednesday following a string of burglaries and a car theft in Jefferson City. Two women and two men, all from Jefferson City, were arrested on charges of felony stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle and fraud. Their names were not released by the Cole County Sheriff's Office.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
Jefferson City, MO
Accidents
Jefferson City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOMU

Columbia woman charged after Fulton home invasion

FULTON - Fulton police arrested one woman and took four juveniles in custody Tuesday after an alleged home invasion and burglary. Skiasia Roland, 19, of Columbia, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage, felony stealing $750 or more, fourth-degree assault and possession of marijuana or a synthetic cannabinoid. She was taken to the Callaway County Jail.
FULTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia woman and four juveniles arrested for Fulton home invasion

A Columbia woman and four juveniles are arrested after a home invasion in Fulton. The Fulton Police Department says it was called to a home invasion in progress on Kenwood Drive around noon Tuesday. A resident of the home had provided a description of the suspects and the vehicle they used to flee the scene.
COLUMBIA, MO
myozarksonline.com

A Camdenton man is facing a charge of Tampering with a motor vehicle

A Camdenton man is facing a charge of Tampering with a motor vehicle. According to Lebanon Police, officers responded to the 2-thousand block of Beck Lane for a report of a stolen vehicle, which was parked outside the owner’s apartment on July 22nd. Police received information that the stolen vehicle had been in the area of King Street that afternoon, but the vehicle had already left the area when officers arrived. The next day the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle on the property of a storage business. Lebanon Police patrolled several areas and eventually located the stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Curry Street. The investigation led officers to believe that the suspect in the vehicle theft was 32-year-old Joshua Matthew Harvey. Harvey was arrested on Sunday during a traffic stop. Harvey, who is on probation from an unrelated charge, is jailed in Laclede County with a bond of $ 25 hundred dollars cash or surety.
CAMDENTON, MO
#Structure Fire#Heavy Fire#Accident
KOMU

More MoDOT employees needed to help maintain Boone County roads

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is looking for help maintaining Boone County’s transportation system. MoDOT hosted a hiring fair for multiple positions at the Columbia Maintenance Facility Tuesday, 4201 Paris Road. The fair started at 2 p.m. and will last until 6 p.m. One issue the...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 54 Eastbound Backing Up In Lake Ozark After Accident

Expect delays as a crash on eastbound Highway 54 at the Highway 242 entrance ramp has traffic down to one lane. According to photos from the scene, a white truck appears to have struck a concrete divider head-on and is now positioned across the road and blocking lanes of traffic. Traffic is currently to one lane while emergency responders clear the scene.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KOMU

Owensville man killed in boating crash on Gasconade River

OSAGE COUNTY - An Owensville man died Saturday evening after his boat collided with a tree in the Gasconade River. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol release issued Monday, Melvin Gibson, 46, was captaining a 1988 Shoal Runner on the Gasconade River just after 7 p.m. when he was blinded by the sun and didn't see a tree in the water.
OWENSVILLE, MO
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lakeexpo.com

Deadly Weekend: Four Killed On Missouri Waterways

MISSOURI RIVER, Mo. — An Oregon, Mo. man drowned Saturday in the Missouri River. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Alexander Harris, 18, was swimming in the Missouri river and attempted to assist a struggling swimmer when Harris went under water and did not resurface. Harris was pronounced by...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

3 injured in Morgan County head-on crash

MORGAN COUNTY - Three people were injured after a head-on collision between two cars on U.S. Route 50 east of MO-135. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Tyler Woods of Lee's Summit was traveling west on Route 50 when his car crossed the center line and struck another car traveling the opposite direction head-on.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Several roads closed, vehicles abandoned due to flooding in Mexico

Several roads close and several cars end up partially under water due to heavy rains in Mexico. The Mexico Department of Public Safety announced this morning that Green Boulevard, Fairground and Elmwood were all closed due to flooding. South Clark was also closed for some time. During that time, four vehicles became stranded in the flood waters, and one vehicle ran into a ditch after missing a turn due to low visibility from heavy rain. There were no injuries and all the vehicles were eventually towed.
MEXICO, MO
KOMU

Business 54 in Mexico reopens after closure due to flooding

MEXICO - The closed section of Business 54 in Mexico reopened around 6 p.m. Tuesday after being closed for the majority of the day. MoDOT said Business 54 under the railroad overpass was closed due to high water. Drivers needed to use U.S. Route 54 west to Missouri Route 15 north to Business 54 get around.
MEXICO, MO
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: Steel coverings to be added at downtown Columbia parking garage this fall

A downtown Columbia parking garage that has had at least eight suicides will be receiving steel window coverings this fall. Columbia’s city council voted in March to approve the $504,000 installation of side window panels at the Fifth and Walnut garage. It’s downtown’s tallest parking garage. Public Works spokesman John Ogan tells 939 the Eagle that a contractor has been selected and that steel window coverings will be placed on all openings on floors five through eight. That’s what the city has funding for now.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Bridge Work To Get Underway On 54 Over Missouri River

Overnight maintenance begins over the weekend on the eastbound and westbound Route-54 Missouri River bridges in Jefferson City. MoDOT says, during the work, one bridge at a time will be reduced to a single lane of traffic. Crews will also close the entrance ramps from McCarty Street and Main Street...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

