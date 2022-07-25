Jefferson City structure fire suspected to have begun in a trash bin

A Camdenton man is facing a charge of Tampering with a motor vehicle. According to Lebanon Police, officers responded to the 2-thousand block of Beck Lane for a report of a stolen vehicle, which was parked outside the owner’s apartment on July 22nd. Police received information that the stolen vehicle had been in the area of King Street that afternoon, but the vehicle had already left the area when officers arrived. The next day the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle on the property of a storage business. Lebanon Police patrolled several areas and eventually located the stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Curry Street. The investigation led officers to believe that the suspect in the vehicle theft was 32-year-old Joshua Matthew Harvey. Harvey was arrested on Sunday during a traffic stop. Harvey, who is on probation from an unrelated charge, is jailed in Laclede County with a bond of $ 25 hundred dollars cash or surety.

