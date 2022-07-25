Dallas Police identify female suspect who fired gun inside Dallas Love Field Airport

DALLAS (1080 KRLD)- Dallas police have identified the female suspect who fired a gun inside the Dallas Love Field Airport Monday morning.

Dallas police confirm a 37-year-old woman, now identified as Portia Odufuwa was dropped off at the airport before 11:00 a.m.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said Odufuwa entered a bathroom in the ticket/baggage area before the TSA security checkpoint. She later came out of the bathroom, began screaming and produced a handgun.

Garcia said Odufuwa fired several shots into the air near the Southwest airline ticket counter, toward the ceiling, and was immediately engaged by security.

Garcia said a police officer "shot her in the lower extremities," and then overtook the suspect.

Garcia says Odufuwa was taken to Parkland Hospital, her status is not known.

Police are saying that Odufuwa is the only person injured in the incident.

Chief Garcia addresses the media following reports of shots fired at Love Field Airport. Suspect only person injured. Posted by Dallas Police Department on Monday, July 25, 2022

UPDATE 3:45 P.M: Dallas Love Field Airport is reporting airport operations have resumed as normal after coming to a halt for hours pending the conclusion of the investigation by Dallas PD. They encourage passengers affected by the cancelation of earlier flights to check directly with their airline for flight status.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram