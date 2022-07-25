The Lord of the Rings: Gollum delayed "by a few months"

(Image credit: Daedlic)

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been delayed "a few months" to give developer Daedalic Entertainment more time to "deliver the best possible experience."

The studio announced the news on Twitter (opens in new tab) earlier today. "We are dedicated to meeting our community's expectations and uncovering the untold story of Gollum in a way that honors the vision of J. R. R. Tolkien," its statement reads. "That being said, in order to deliver the best possible experience, we have decided to push the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum" by a few months. We will update you with an exact timing in the near future."

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was previously targeting a September 2022 release date for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. With this delay, it will arrive in the 2022 holiday season at the earliest, but it's also possible it will slip into early 2023. Here's hoping that "exact timing" comes soon.

A new gameplay trailer for Gollum's upcoming adventure was released earlier this month. It's basically 80 seconds of the titular hobbit sneaking and climbing around, as Gollum isn't much of a fighter and this is more of a stealth affair on the gameplay side. Hide in tall grass, throw stuff to distract guards – you know how Video Game Stealth works at this point. That said, Gollum can do more than hide, with Daedalic teasing "creative and villainous ways" to dispose of or outright assassinate enemies.

We can add this to the growing list of video game delays announced this year.

