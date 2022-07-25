Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin receives AARP cake, walker for 50th birthday

Fanatics founder Michael Rubin turned 50 and received some unforgettable gifts. Getty Images; courtesy photo

Michael Rubin declined to host one of his typical blow-out bashes for his 50th birthday and instead chose an “intimate” dinner with friends, Page Six exclusively has learned.

The Fanatics CEO kicked off his festivities by attending his close friend Kevin Hart’s stand-up show at Madison Square Garden Saturday with other friends Alan Tisch and Zero Bond partner Will Makris. His longtime girlfriend, Camille Fishel, also attended the show.

We’re told about a group of 20, including rapper Meek Mill, made their way to Catch Steak for dinner before heading back to Rubin’s rooftop downtown.

Rubin’s close pal Alan Tisch gifted him this custom Peter Tunney painting while his rep, Ron Berkowitz, gave him the walker.

“He didn’t want to do a big birthday party at all,” a source close to Rubin tells us. “He hates birthdays.”

While he might hate the annual milestone, Rubin’s friends showered him with gifts both luxurious and hilarious. We’re told Fishel surprised her beau with an AARP-themed cake while his longtime rep, Ron Berkowitz, gifted him a walker to help his aging body. Tisch, however, took the assignment a tad more seriously and gave Rubin a custom Peter Tunney art piece that cost “thousands” and reads “LET’S F-KIN GO!”

Another pal gifted Rubin a bottle of Kith x Don Julio 1942.

Rubin and longtime girlfriend Camille Fishel attended Kevin Hart’s stand-up show before making their way to Catch Steak with friends.

In a photo obtained by Page Six, Rubin can be seen posing with his walker alongside his new painting.

The former Philadelphia 76ers partner also is coming off of two major blowout soirees; Rubin brought back his A-list Fourth of July party to The Hamptons — where his girlfriend ended up face-planting and ended up at the hospital — and also hosted a bash with the Major League Baseball Players Association for the MLB All-Star Game, where we hear he jumped into the DJ booth with Travis Scott.

Rubin recently threw a bash for the MLB All-Star game in which we hear he hopped in the DJ booth with Travis Scott.

“Travis Scott walked into the party and yelled, ‘All rise!’ when he saw Aaron Judge,” a spy told us.

Other VIP attendees included Offset, Miguel, Maverick Carter, Pete Alonso, Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker, James Harden, Ke$ha, Odell Beckham Jr., Giancarlo Stanton, CC Sabathia and many more.