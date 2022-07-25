How to shop af94, Halsey’s new makeup line

Halsey's new beauty brand, af94, launched July 25. iamhasley/Instagram; af94

Page Six may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Halsey’s new beauty line is “So Good.”

On Monday, the indie pop star, who uses she/they pronouns, launched af94 with 12 festival-ready, under-$10 makeup must-haves.

An amalgamation of their initials (AF, for Ashley Frangipane) and birth year (1994), the brand “was built with the ethos of formulating accessible makeup for everyone without compromising quality, color or efficacy,” according to the press release.

The brand’s first “made-to-play” products might seem familiar to fans of About-Face, Halsey’s first beauty line that launched in January with a slightly higher price point.

Highlights include the Shadowboxer Eyeshadow Crayon ($8), Scribble Stick Lip Crayon ($8), Majorly Matte Matte Liquid Lipstick ($7), Playdate Multi-Use Cheek + Lip Color ($9), Give ‘Em Lip High-Shine Lip Gloss ($8), *69 Gel Eyeliner ($8) and Backline Liquid Eyeliner ($8), each of which is available in numerous bold, head-turning shades.

The “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” creator is known for their bright and bold beauty looks.

Faux lashes ($5) and face and body stickers ($10) are also up for grabs, as are a number of different bundles.

Af94 is vegan, cruelty-free, cleanly formulated and developed to complement all skin tones, according to the brand.

“I’ll always remember being 15 years old and saving up to buy my first eyeliner. It was electric blue and a big purchase for me at the time, but the thrill of wearing such a bold color was worth every penny,” Halsey wrote in a press release.

“I created af94 so that anyone and everyone can chase that rush of standing out with bold makeup, but at an affordable price.”

Af94 is available exclusively at Walmart and will be sold in approximately 2,900 stores across the country, as well as online.

